Financial Analysis: Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) & SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) and Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for SI-BONE and Liquidia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SI-BONE 0 0 5 0 3.00 Liquidia 0 1 2 0 2.67

SI-BONE presently has a consensus price target of $39.67, suggesting a potential upside of 61.12%. Liquidia has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 115.52%. Given Liquidia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Liquidia is more favorable than SI-BONE.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SI-BONE and Liquidia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SI-BONE $73.39 million 11.01 -$43.70 million ($1.50) -16.41 Liquidia $740,000.00 162.94 -$59.76 million ($1.76) -1.32

SI-BONE has higher revenue and earnings than Liquidia. SI-BONE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liquidia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

SI-BONE has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidia has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SI-BONE and Liquidia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SI-BONE -52.47% -30.95% -22.59% Liquidia N/A -146.07% -85.59%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.1% of SI-BONE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of Liquidia shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of SI-BONE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Liquidia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SI-BONE beats Liquidia on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. SI-BONE, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain. The company also distributes generic treprostinil injection in the United States. Liquidia Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

