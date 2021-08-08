Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will announce $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Home Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $4.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 13.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP opened at $36.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.73. The firm has a market cap of $322.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Home Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $39.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $39,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBCP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Home Bancorp during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.68% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

