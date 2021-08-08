Olyseum (OLY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.73 Million

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. During the last seven days, Olyseum has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Olyseum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Olyseum has a market capitalization of $18.73 million and $1.86 million worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Olyseum Profile

Olyseum’s genesis date was September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,168,218,242 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Buying and Selling Olyseum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olyseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Olyseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

