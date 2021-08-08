Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surface Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes CD47, CD73, SRF231, SRF373, SRF617, SRF388 and SRF231 which are in clinical stage. Surface Oncology is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Surface Oncology from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of SURF opened at $5.70 on Friday. Surface Oncology has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $247.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 12.00 and a quick ratio of 12.00.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts predict that Surface Oncology will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeff Goater sold 234,727 shares of Surface Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $1,798,008.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 4,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surface Oncology (SURF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.