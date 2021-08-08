Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

NASDAQ OXLC opened at $7.42 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $7.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.39.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.10 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0675 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 24,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $614,841.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,158 shares of company stock worth $3,133,917.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

