Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc., headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is the largest fine dining steakhouse company in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants, with over 150 Ruth’s Chris Steak House locations worldwide specializing in USDA Prime grade steaks served in Ruth’s Chris’ signature fashion – sizzling. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $706.80 million, a P/E ratio of -45.91 and a beta of 2.42. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.26.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,215.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUTH. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $989,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,056,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

