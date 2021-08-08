NFT Alley Price Up 36.4% This Week (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. During the last week, NFT Alley has traded up 36.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT Alley coin can currently be purchased for about $1.44 or 0.00003195 BTC on major exchanges. NFT Alley has a total market cap of $745,718.60 and $6,316.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFT Alley alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00045990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.18 or 0.00131204 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.57 or 0.00149801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,189.41 or 1.00190251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $355.79 or 0.00788833 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NFT Alley Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Alley should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Alley using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ALLEYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NFT Alley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Alley and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.