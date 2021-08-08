Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Willdan Group is a provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at all levels of government. Nationwide, they enable their clients to realize cost and energy savings by providing a wide range of specialized services. They assist their clients with a broad range of complementary services relating to: Energy Efficiency and Sustainability; Engineering and Planning; Economic and Financial Consulting; and National Preparedness and Interoperability. They operate their business through a network of offices located primarily in California and New York. They also have operations in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Oregon, Texas, Washington and Washington, DC. “

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

WLDN opened at $36.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $452.36 million, a PE ratio of -42.02 and a beta of 1.45. Willdan Group has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $54.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.80.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $79.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.88 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Willdan Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 12,461 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $452,458.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 1,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $65,278.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,074. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLDN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willdan Group (WLDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.