TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.48 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.00-2.50 EPS.

THS opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.21. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 1.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.67.

In related news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

