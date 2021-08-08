Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 112,598 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 112,598 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.17% of The Western Union worth $15,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 347.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in The Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The Western Union’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.