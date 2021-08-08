Piper Sandler Increases OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target to $80.00

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist lifted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of KIDS opened at $71.37 on Thursday. OrthoPediatrics has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $71.91. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.37.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 50.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. Analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $133,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $700,923. 30.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

