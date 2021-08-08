Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $6.20 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 206.74, a PEG ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 2.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

In related news, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at $239,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr. sold 663,967 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $5,909,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 897,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,670 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, July 26th. CIBC raised their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

