Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $1.11 Million Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 289.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UCBI. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.63.

UCBI stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $36.67.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

