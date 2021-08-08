IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 256,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,028,000 after acquiring an additional 82,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

IPGP stock opened at $181.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.19. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $149.51 and a 12 month high of $262.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 8.95.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 3,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.05, for a total transaction of $710,389.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,960,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,078,651.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,856 shares of company stock valued at $7,673,214. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.40.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

