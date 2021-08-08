Camelot Portfolios LLC Takes Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 35,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 61,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

SCHC stock opened at $42.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.14. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.