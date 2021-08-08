Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 469.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 879,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 725,108 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,577,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,583,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VSH shares. Citigroup cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.96.

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

