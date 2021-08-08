Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

MGNI has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities raised Magnite from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Magnite from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. Magnite has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $64.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.10 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.82.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. Analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnite news, Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $471,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $165,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 271,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,994,092.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,226 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,965 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Magnite by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 243,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the 1st quarter worth about $541,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the 1st quarter worth about $444,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the 1st quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

