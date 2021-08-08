Retirement Income Solutions Inc Makes New $421,000 Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PJUN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $821,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 66,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 14,098 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 1,327.6% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 144,708 shares during the period.

Shares of PJUN stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.05. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $31.44.

