Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Acquires 1,991 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,782,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 44,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 827,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,533,000 after buying an additional 41,023 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,878,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTI opened at $32.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.52. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $32.02 and a 12 month high of $33.37.

