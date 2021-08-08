aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LIFE. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Laidlaw started coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. aTyr Pharma has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.17). aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 155.18% and a negative return on equity of 67.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,502.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Shukla acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $40,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,374.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIFE. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 528.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 213,058 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 236.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 45,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

