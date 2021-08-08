iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

IWR stock opened at $80.46 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $80.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.99.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

