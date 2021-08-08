Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) is Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s 7th Largest Position

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $7,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,475,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,218,000 after purchasing an additional 67,073 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 898,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 592,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,213,000 after purchasing an additional 27,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 440,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,943,000 after purchasing an additional 112,685 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $55.33 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.85.

