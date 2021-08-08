Retirement Income Solutions Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $173.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $174.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.82.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

