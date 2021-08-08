Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engaged in developing therapies which enable the immune system to attack tumors. The Company’s lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in a range of solid tumors. It also developing JTX-4014 for use in future combinations with JTX-2011, as well as for use in combination with other future product candidates. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on JNCE. TheStreet cut Jounce Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.95.

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $266.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.08. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.28. Sell-side analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,420,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 49.6% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 48.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 13,559 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 248.7% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 358,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 255,629 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

