Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Grows Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,815,327 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 899,968 shares during the quarter. Credicorp comprises about 4.2% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $219,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Credicorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,908,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,776,000 after acquiring an additional 259,087 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Credicorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,737,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,879,000 after acquiring an additional 205,214 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Credicorp by 14.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,766,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,184,000 after acquiring an additional 224,718 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Credicorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,137,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Credicorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,101,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $102.51 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $99.42 and a 12 month high of $169.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $906.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAP. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 19th. lowered shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.63.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

