Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nikola Corporation manufactures electric vehicles. The company offers battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles. It also manufactures semi-trucks and powersports vehicles. Nikola Corporation, formerly known as Vectoiq Acq CP, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nikola presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.56.

NASDAQ NKLA opened at $10.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.68. Nikola has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $54.56.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nikola will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 491,039 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $5,219,744.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 2,397,671 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $24,096,593.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,905,700 shares of company stock worth $29,603,979. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Nikola by 333.3% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Nikola by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 42,223 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Nikola during the first quarter worth $5,987,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Nikola during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nikola during the first quarter worth $30,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

