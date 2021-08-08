McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $83.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.