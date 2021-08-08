Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $324,000 Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,399 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HRB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 19,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in H&R Block by 306.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,887,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,373 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in H&R Block by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 33,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in H&R Block by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 804,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after acquiring an additional 215,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Block has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

NYSE HRB opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $26.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.36.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 422.68%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

