Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 106 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000.

VBR stock opened at $172.38 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $106.13 and a 1-year high of $180.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

