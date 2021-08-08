Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,933,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $301,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $12,056,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SMH stock opened at $268.57 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $163.57 and a 1 year high of $271.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.