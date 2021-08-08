Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires Shares of 64,064 EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth about $35,829,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in EVERTEC by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,442,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,527,000 after buying an additional 687,461 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in EVERTEC by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,460,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,795,000 after buying an additional 378,979 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,253,000 after buying an additional 351,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,421,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,892,000 after buying an additional 338,229 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research raised EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $45.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.58 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 53.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

