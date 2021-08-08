Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $413,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 39.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 505.4% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,402 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock opened at $231.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $232.99. The company has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.75.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total transaction of $14,165,867.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,271,647.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

