Avalon Investment & Advisory Purchases 89 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,740.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,800.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,584.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.87, for a total transaction of $8,153,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total transaction of $116,920.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,927.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 441,972 shares of company stock worth $249,692,383. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,045.10.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

