Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 800 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 57.6% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $229.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.86 and a twelve month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

