Avalon Investment & Advisory Acquires 2,487 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.07% of FirstService worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 2.4% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $189.37 on Friday. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $112.68 and a 52 week high of $191.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 73.40 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.