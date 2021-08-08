Usca Ria LLC Buys 2,374 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,131 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $151.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.59%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PXD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.04.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

