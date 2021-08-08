Usca Ria LLC Acquires 1,043 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,704 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,423,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,112,764,000 after acquiring an additional 949,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,394,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $827,218,000 after acquiring an additional 84,386 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,027 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $674,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,610 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,314,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $535,208,000 after acquiring an additional 315,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GM opened at $55.05 on Friday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.51. The company has a market cap of $79.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.