Brokerages Expect Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) will announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Flexion Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.77). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.02 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flexion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

In related news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $25,445.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,386 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,839 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $284.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.35. Flexion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

