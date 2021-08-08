Brokerages Expect Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) will announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Flexion Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.77). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.02 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flexion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

In related news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $25,445.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,386 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,839 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $284.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.35. Flexion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.