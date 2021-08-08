Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,809,000 after purchasing an additional 170,311 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,837,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,307,000 after buying an additional 36,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,805,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,616,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,817,000 after buying an additional 38,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $227,354,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $160.60 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.14 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.31.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.