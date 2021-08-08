Flux Reaches 1-Day Volume of $406,792.00 (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Flux has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. Flux has a total market capitalization of $19.03 million and $406,792.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.38 or 0.00290339 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00130573 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.81 or 0.00148772 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007988 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002020 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux (CRYPTO:FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 183,161,083 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

