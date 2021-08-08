West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $684.73 Million

Equities analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report sales of $684.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $687.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $679.50 million. West Pharmaceutical Services posted sales of $548.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year sales of $2.78 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for West Pharmaceutical Services.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%.

WST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE WST opened at $427.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.11. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $253.85 and a 52 week high of $430.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $367.87.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.2% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.