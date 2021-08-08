Energo (TSL) Hits Market Capitalization of $271,097.62

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Energo coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Energo has traded 33.2% higher against the dollar. Energo has a market capitalization of $271,097.62 and $1,174.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00054517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015447 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.02 or 0.00844007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00101521 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00040119 BTC.

About Energo

TSL is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TSLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Energo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.