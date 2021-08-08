HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Increased to $800.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $650.00 to $800.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $625.91.

HubSpot stock opened at $659.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.53 and a beta of 1.68. HubSpot has a one year low of $251.33 and a one year high of $660.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $568.14.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.50, for a total transaction of $8,739,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,542,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,073,580.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,638,644 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

