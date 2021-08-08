Morgan Stanley Raises Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target to $85.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.38.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Shares of LYV stock opened at $85.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.90. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $46.44 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.