Credit Suisse Group Raises Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Price Target to $28.00

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ardagh Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardagh Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Shares of NYSE:ARD opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.24. Ardagh Group has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,205.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Ardagh Group had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 114.33%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 21.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Ardagh Group by 70.0% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 154,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 63,784 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Ardagh Group by 73.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 27,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Group during the first quarter worth approximately $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

