Zacks Investment Research Lowers Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ELS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.13.

ELS opened at $83.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.22, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.51. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.