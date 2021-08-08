EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.150-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $957 million-$965 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $884.60 million.EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.250-$8.440 EPS.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $598.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $291.51 and a one year high of $601.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $525.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $512.00.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.27, for a total transaction of $562,837.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,889.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total value of $20,522,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,630,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,198 shares of company stock valued at $35,731,236. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

