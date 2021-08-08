Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

IFF opened at $151.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.01. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $151.99.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

In related news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IFF. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

