CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%. CareTrust REIT updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.480-$1.500 EPS.

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

