Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

DGX stock opened at $146.60 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.10 and a 52-week high of $148.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

